Scene of a minor crash involving a Wake County deputy’s cruiser and two other vehicles. (Harrison Light/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Wake County deputy Tuesday afternoon.

Raleigh police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Louisburg Road and Calvary Drive. The deputy’s cruiser was rear-ended by a Prius, then hit a car in front of it.

No one was injured in the crash. No citations were issued, police said.