ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said no one was hurt after a car overturned on U.S. Highway 64 east in Zebulon.
The call came in just before 7:45 a.m. Friday. Police responded to the scene, which was near exit 435. It took about an hour to clear the accident.
No further information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Several stabbed near London Bridge; man detained
- ‘He is a nightmare’: Tennessee man sentenced to 371 years on rape charges
- Grandmother to celebrate 4th Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner
- WATCH: Reporter captures her assault on camera, suspect arrested
- No one injured after car overturns on US 64 in Wake County
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now