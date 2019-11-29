No one injured after car overturns on US 64 in Wake County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said no one was hurt after a car overturned on U.S. Highway 64 east in Zebulon.

The call came in just before 7:45 a.m. Friday. Police responded to the scene, which was near exit 435. It took about an hour to clear the accident.

No further information was available.

