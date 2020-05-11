No one injured after garbage truck overturns in Holly Springs

A garbage truck overturned on Holly Springs Road on May 11, 2020.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured after a garbage truck overturned in Holly Springs Monday afternoon, police said.

The truck overturned before 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Holly Springs and Rhamkatte roads. Officers said the truck was back upright by 4:30 p.m.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: