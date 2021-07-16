No pool hours cut in Raleigh despite shortage of about 100 lifeguards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is facing a lifeguard shortage.

There are at least 100 open positions across eight indoor and seasonal pools. Despite the shortage, the city has managed to keep pools open without cutting operating hours.

“We’re definitely open. However, some amenities may be limited just due to the staffing shortage,” said Reba Lewis, Assistant Aquatic Director for the City of Raleigh.

On a normal summer day, the Lake Johnson Pool would be fully staffed with five lifeguards, but on Friday, there were four.

“We have a baby pool, a spray ground, and a main pool. And if we’re not fully staffed, we might have to close down one of those amenities — mainly the baby pool or spray area,” Lewis said. “The same for some of our seasonal pools and year-round pools, as well.”

Lewis said the city has hired 40 lifeguards since Memorial Day. Applications are coming in, but not everyone is qualified.

“Because lifeguarding is such a specific niche, you have to be able to swim and to support a victim, and have the stamina to do so,” she said. “So just because we are getting applicants doesn’t mean that they’re qualified.”

In other cases, some people aren’t willing to accept what the city wants to pay them. In Raleigh, lifeguards make between $9.50-11.25 an hour. Lifeguards in Chapel Hill are paid between $10-15 an hour. In Durham, they’re paid between $17-20.

“Lifeguarding is a competitive salary,” Lewis said. “Whether they want to work for us at our pay rate, or go to another facility for their pay rate, that’s the hardest part, is making sure we’re able to keep them.”

Lewis said the city is considering increasing the hourly rate for lifeguards, but nothing has been finalized. If you’re interested in applying for a position can do so online.