RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State police announced Wednesday that preliminary results from the investigation into the death of a student over the weekend showed no signs of foul play and no signs of an intentional act.

First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. She later confirmed on Wednesday Fawcett was found in the campus dorm on Sunday.

Official reports from the medical examiner are pending.

Also, school officials have corrected a previous statement that Fawcett’s death was being probed as an “unintended” death when, at the time, investigators had called in an “unattended” death.