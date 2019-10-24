‘No such thing as routine traffic stop,’ deputies say a night after NC trooper hit by car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The accident involving Trooper Craig Hundley is yet another reminder of the importance of the Move Over Law.

CBS 17 rode around with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night to see the dangers firsthand.

“There really is no such thing as a routine traffic stop,” Sergeant John Moore said.

Moore has conducted a lot of traffic stops in his 24 years in law enforcement. In his current position, he heads up the drug interdiction unit.

“We do lawful stops for anything from a tail light being out to seat belts to careless and reckless driving whatever it might be and we use that as an opportunity to talk to citizens,” he explained.

In addition to the dangers he faces from the drivers he’s pulling over, he also has concerns about the drivers passing him while he’s conducting those stops.

“I’ve had many close calls. Some that I will never forget,” he said.

On the very first traffic stop Wednesday night, several drivers failed to move over. The law went into effect in 2002.

It requires drivers to move over one lane from any law enforcement or other emergency vehicle that is on the side of the highway. If a driver is unable to move over, they are supposed to slow down.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Hundley was seriously injured Tuesday night when a driver failed to move over and struck him.

Moore called it heartbreaking but not surprising.

“If you were out there working on the highway would want you someone traveling at a speed that could kill you. At a speed to kill you could be 25 mph. So if it’s not something you would want someone to do to you, don’t do it to them,” he said.

If caught breaking this law, drivers could face a $500 fine. If a driver’s failure to move over causes a crash that results in a serious injury or death, the driver could face a felony charge.

