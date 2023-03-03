RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several months ago, the City of Raleigh changed the timing on the signals downtown to give people a head start to cross the street. It was a move the city hoped would make downtown safer for pedestrians. Now, they’re making plans to prohibit right turns at red lights.

Every year, more than 2,000 people in the state are hit by a car when walking. According to state numbers, more than 200 of those collisions end in a death.

“It’s a nationwide problem. It’s a North Carolina problem and it’s an urban problem,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Ezzell said pedestrian injuries increased in downtown Raleigh as the number of people living there went up over the last several years.

“We really got to make changes to our built environment there that we didn’t have to make 30 years ago,” he said.

He helped lead the Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study. It made several recommendations to the city of Raleigh. Some of the suggestions included like lowering the speed limit and changing signal timing, have already been implemented. Now, the city is banning right turns on red in the downtown area.

“A number of pedestrian crashes occur when a driver is making that right hand turn and not seeing or looking for the pedestrian,” said Ezzell.

The city plans to have ‘No Turns on Red’ signs at every signaled intersection in downtown Raleigh by the end of April. The targeted area spans from Glenwood Avenue to East Street and Peace Street to MLK Boulevard with hundreds of intersections impacted.

“That’s going to be one of the key pieces to really making a difference downtown,” Ezzell said.

Looking ahead, he expects the city to consider raised crosswalks to enhance safety. Ezzell said elevating a cross walk to make pedestrians more visible has been effective in other cities.

For now he says drivers have a big responsibility.

“I think the most important thing is for motorists to slow down. Recognize that they’re, in many cases, in a two ton guided missile,” Ezzell said.