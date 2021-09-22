New COVID-19 vaccination rules going into effect at Raleigh entertainment venues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Energy Center resident companies are following suit with other arts organizations by implementing new COVID-19 rules. The new measures go into place Oct. 1.

The companies who call the Duke Energy Center home, including Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Theatre, and PineCone, announced they would require proof of vaccination or negative PCR tests to get in.

Tests must be completed 72 hours prior to the event.

Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will also be required to wear a mask.

Rapid tests for resident company performances will not be accepted.

In a press release, the center said, “These policies and procedures are being put in place as part of the resident companies’ commitment to creating a safe and comfortable environment for performers, audiences, staff, and volunteers.”

Other safety protocols like meeting HVAC air filtration and circulation system requirements and enhanced cleaning procedures have also been put in place.

“We want it to be safe for all,” assistant general manager Michelle Bradley said. “So, having this policy in place is going to allow us to make sure that the person sitting beside you is either vaccinated or tested negative within 72 hours of attending.”

Other events at the Duke Energy Center may have varying requirements based on certain artist or performer guidelines. These requirements will be listed on the events page on the Duke Energy Center website, the purchase page on ticketmaster.com, and will also be sent directly to ticket purchasers.

Live Nation Entertainment venues are also making changes. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend any events at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and The Ritz beginning Oct. 4. The mandate will apply to all concertgoers, artists and crew members. The company has also issued a vaccine mandate for all employees.