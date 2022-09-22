RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Additional police officers will be present at Enloe High School for the rest of the week after what was described as a non-credible threat to the school was made, officials said.

Dr. Jackie Jordan, the school’s principal, said Thursday that a “threatening message” was written on a bathroom wall Wednesday at the school. It was reported to security officials with the Wake County Public School System and the school resource officer.

The Raleigh Police Department investigated and found the threat to not be credible, Jordan said. She also said additional law enforcement officers would be on campus through Friday.

No students were harmed.