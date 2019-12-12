Nonprofit asking for help making Christmas merrier for several Wake County families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The clock is ticking and there’s only two days left for a local nonprofit to get enough gifts to help make this Christmas merrier for several Wake County families.

InterAct, a nonprofit helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is getting some donations in, but not enough for the hundreds of families they’re trying to help through their annual Holiday Bazaar.

A free shopping experience for women and children who receive services through InterAct

Children and parents get to shop for gifts inside a room full of donated brand new toys.

It’s all free for the families.

“Often times when parents leave a violent situation they leave nothing more with the clothes on their back and the clothes on the backs of their .Christmas gifts aren’t something they can take with them,” said Josh Littlejohn, major gifts officer with InterAct.

Littlejohn said with a later Thanksgiving this year the gifts have been slow to come in.

“We have a huge need for children boys and girls 0-2 years old as well as 6 to 12 years old and teenagers. In some of those categories we don’t even have enough for some of those kids to receive one gift apiece,” he continued.

Ikeya Kearney knows how meaningful the Holiday Bazaar event can be for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

She was once a recipient of the community’s generosity and picked out gifts as a child.

“We were displaced because my mom was fleeing from domestic violence, “ said Kearney. “We were able to pick out our toys and pick out skates, skateboards and different things we always wanted, but we couldn’t afford it.”

Kearney said her mother still talks about the event to this day and she remembers it a positive moment during a time of uncertainty with her family.

She wants other children in facing similar situations to also share the same.

That’s why Kearney and the rest of the InterAct team are calling on the community to help give a few hundred kids a Christmas they’ll remember.

“We want them to feel the love that we feel every day. They can wake up and feel like every other child and say I have a toy under the Christmas tree. I have a bike, I have a pair of skates. I can play with my friends and not feel left out,” said Kearney.

If you want to help out you can drop off donations at InterAct, located at 1012 Oberlin Road in Raleigh.

The Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday.

