Nonprofit based in Morrisville helping people in India get access to COVID-19 vaccines

An Indian woman is injected with a dose of COVAXIN as she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Death rates are surging in India, and hospitals are having to turn COVID-19 positive patients away because they don’t have the resources to help them.

“Our first response is just sadness and compassion,” said Kevin White, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Global Hope India (GHI).

Based in Morrisville, GHI is helping people in the hardest hit areas get access to vaccines. White says they have a network of partners helping on the ground.

“Transporting them, paying for the fees. It’s 20 dollars per person to be vaccinated. They’re also helping with medical supplies, groceries…”

During 2020, GHI was able to get more than 200,000 grocery kits to people living in poverty. Right now, the vaccine supply is scarce, but White says once that builds up GHI hopes to vaccinate 10,000 people. They’ve helped 400 so far.

“One of our partners even described it as a war on vaccines where there is so few, it’s kind of like gas is in North Carolina today,” said White.

Volunteer Raj Balla is from India, and still has friends and family there. He says it’s been devastating to see what’s happening in his home country from the sidelines.

“That is a big scare that I could see my family my friends…I have lost many extended family recently all because of the recent scarcity.”

Balla says the three main things plaguing the country are lack of medical supplies, access to vaccines, and poverty.

“The impoverished that don’t even have the 20 dollars to pay for the vaccine they’re just helpless and hopeless,” said White.

Vaccines save lives and white says the only difference between the U.S. and India is access and availability.

If you would like to help support India during its COVID-19 crisis, click here.