RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit based out of North Carolina hosted a Memorial Ride Sunday for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Deputy Ned Byrd and his K-9 partner, Sasha.

Organizers with Operation Fly Our Flag say the proceeds of Sunday’s Memorial Ride will benefit his K9, Sasha.

The organization previously created and sold stickers to benefit Sasha and her care.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty Aug. 11, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Baker said Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and Sasha remained inside the patrol vehicle.

Sunday’s ride began at 9:11 a.m. and was escorted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

RIGHT NOW: Over 200 people are gathering in Raleigh for a memorial ride honoring fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. All money raised will benefit his K9, Sasha. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/zKEXT5hCET — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) August 28, 2022

Organizers say the ride circled Raleigh on I-440 and ended at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Anyone who usually drives on I-440 during that time was asked to consider an alternate route.

Cars are honking and waving at K9 Sasha as they take off on their memorial ride for Deputy Byrd. K9 Sasha was by his side right up until his final moments. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/ieZR9JTQ2E — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) August 28, 2022

Registration for Sunday’s ride began at 7 a.m. at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, according to a release.

Organizers say registered vehicles were given a Deputy Byrd/Operation Fly Our Flag sticker.

They say anyone who wanted to watch the ride could do so by lining overpasses or safe, visible areas to show support.

Operation Fly Our Flag operates in five states across the U.S., according to a release.

Their mission is to honor those who serve and have served the country and communities.

