RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Holiday hiring is ramping up and stores across the Triangle are in need of workers.

CBS 17’s Bill Young has the push for new employees at two local luxury department stores.

Nordstrom is looking for holiday help and they are hosting a hiring event next week.

It is Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the store at Triangle Town Center.

Make sure to allow one to two hours for an interview.

Saks Fifth Avenue at Triangle Town Center also has a hiring event coming up on Oct. 11 from noon until 5 p.m..

These are full time and part time positions available, and on the spot hiring is taking place.