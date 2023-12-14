RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three cases of norovirus have been confirmed at a Raleigh sushi restaurant.

Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services said all three confirmed cases were in people who visited Sushi Nine at 3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh.

Norovirus is a very contagious illness that can make people sick soon after coming in contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food, or touching contaminated surfaces.

“Unfortunately, norovirus can spread very easily, especially during the winter months when people come together for holiday gatherings and parties which include a lot of meal prep and catering,” said Wake County Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman. “We continue to work closely with customers who visited Sushi Nine, restaurant staff and our partners with NCDHHS to determine the source and extent of the outbreak.”

The first person to report to Wake County about feeling ill after eating in the restaurant was Friday, Dec. 1. Staff immediately responded and initiated the investigation.

So far, the county says 241 have reported becoming ill. All of those diners reported visiting the restaurant between Saturday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The county said their staff have been able to interview more than 170 of the complainants so far and all have been asked to give stool samples, the only way to lab test for norovirus. Only three people provided samples so far and all three samples came back positive for the norovirus. The County is continuing to investigate all complaints.

The restaurant voluntarily closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It has since reopened. The county said an environmental health consultant is conducting daily visits to the establishment.

No new complaints have been reported since the restaurant reopened on Friday, Dec. 8.

Wake County continues to investigate all potential sources of this exposure. So far, the investigation is not pointing to a single type of food that might have been the source, as those who reported becoming sick ate a variety of menu items. It is common with norovirus investigations to not be able to narrow down to a specific source of contamination, the county said.

Wake County health officials still encourages anyone who visited this restaurant between Wednesday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 5, to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical care with their primary care physician or primary care clinic if serious symptoms occur.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during this timeframe and became sick is encouraged to call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.