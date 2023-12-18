RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The norovirus outbreak that was linked to a Raleigh sushi restaurant is now over, according to Wake County Public Health and county Environmental Services.

An outbreak in a facility may be declared over if no new illnesses have occurred after two incubation periods of six days, with no new complaints or cases reported, a news release from the county stated.

In total, Wake County received 242 complaints, and all of those diners reported visiting Sushi Nine restaurant at 3812 Western Blvd. between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

“We received the first complaint on Friday, Dec. 1,” said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Wake County Public Health and Environmental Services immediately responded and initiated the investigation. We interviewed everyone who reached out to us with complaints and are working to evaluate the information they provided.”

Diners were asked to give stool samples, the only way to lab test for norovirus. Three people have provided samples so far, and all three came back positive for norovirus, the county said.

The restaurant voluntarily closed on Dec. 5 and reopened on Dec. 8, to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting following CDC guidance, employee health and education. No additional complaints were received after the restaurant reopened.

The cause of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

The investigation is still ongoing, and staff is evaluating the collected information.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute vomiting and diarrhea. The most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps. Norovirus can spread easily from person to person through contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces. Typically, a person is contagious as soon as they begin feeling sick and remains contagious until a few days after they recover.