CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival was a record-setting event.

It set a new attendance record with more than 216,000 people attending it, officials said on Monday.

And along with the new attendance record, officials said there were 17 sold-out nights.

This is up from 2021’s attendance of 200,000, festival officials said. There were visitors from all 50 states and six different countries.

This year’s festival opened Nov. 18 and went through Sunday.

The festival has been taking place in Cary since 2015 and will return in November.