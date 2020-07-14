North Carolina community colleges to train law enforcement officers on impartial policing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- North Carolina’s community colleges have started an initiative to give enhanced professional development training to law enforcement officers in the state.

There are 45 law enforcement instructors from 21 community colleges that are participating in the first “Impartial Policing” event that started Monday at Wake Tech’s Public Safety Education Campus in Raleigh, a release from NC Community College System states.

The other events will take place in August at t Craven Community College in New Bern, Randolph Community College in Asheboro and Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton.

According to NC Community College System, the training is the first of four instructor-training events throughout the state.

About 150 instructors are expected to take part in the training, and they will share the standardized “Impartial Policing” content with police departments and sheriff’s offices at no cost to the officers, the release said.

The State Board of Community Colleges approved $100,000 in reverse funding in June to go toward the initiative, according to the release.

“By offering this enhanced instruction, community colleges are responding to a critical issue in their communities,” said Peter Hans, president of the NC Community College System. “As we have seen in recent weeks, there is widespread national concern about tragic deaths that have occurred. We are working to provide the most comprehensive training possible to those whose difficult mission is to protect and serve the public.”

The requirements for the training are set by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.