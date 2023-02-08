CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Courage will play a balanced 22-game 2023 regular season schedule with six Challenge Cup matches, the club announced Wednesday.

The season begins at 2 p.m. on March 25 at home at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary against the Kansas City Current.

A balanced season means the Courage will be playing all 11 league opponents both at home and on the road. See the Courage’s regular-season schedule here.

New this season, the Challenge Cup will run concurrently with the National Women’s Soccer League regular season, according to a news release.

The Challenge Cup will be six matches split evenly home and away, totaling 14 home dates and 14 road dates between March 25-Oct. 15.

The Challenge Cup is broken into a four-team pool with the Courage joining NJ/NY Gotham FC, the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit. The Courage will face these three opponents twice at home and twice away.

The Courage Challenge Cup schedule is as follows:

April 19, at Orlando Pride;

May 3, vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC;

June 14, at Washington Spirit;

July 22, vs. Washington Spirit;

July 29, vs. Orlando Pride;

Aug. 5, at NJ/NY Gotham FC;

The season-opener against the Current, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League runner-up, will also feature the return of Debinha, who signed with the Current as a free agent this off-season after seven seasons and 100 regular season games with the Courage, the release said.

Broadcast and coverage schedules will be announced by the league at a later date and the Courage will announce details on game themes and promotions in the near future.

For up-to-the-minute updates, visit www.nccourage.com and follow the club on social media, @TheNCCourage. For league-wide schedule and updates, visit www.nwslsoccer.com.