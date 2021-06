RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The annual North Carolina Fatherhood Conference is back in Raleigh this weekend and will be held as a virtual event.

The conference will feature workshops, men’s health and wellness vendors, and door prizes. The winner of the Father of the Year contest will also be announced.

The free conference will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and anyone 13 years or older can attend.

For more information, click here.