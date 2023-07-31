RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What’s described as the state’s first park dedicated to the black experience is just a couple of weeks away from completion.

The North Carolina Freedom Park was supposed to open in June but the park’s board says they continued to deal with weather-related delays and delays in getting these panels with quotes from influential African Americans.

Now, crews are completing walkways and other finishing touches and inspections are underway.

Finishing touches are underway at Freedom Park in Raleigh. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

“It has been a long journey but almost everything has been done that can be done at this point,” said Reginald Hodges, park board member and chair of the park’s construction liaison committee.

Hodges tells CBS 17 the park’s dedication ceremony is scheduled for August 23.