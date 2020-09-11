North Carolina native Scotty McCreery talks with CBS 17 about new album and life during pandemic

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN)– Born and raised in Garner, country star Scotty McCreery is speaking to CBS 17 about the next album he is working on.

The North Carolina native lives in the Triangle full time and says he’s been home more than he ever has because of the pandemic. As much as he enjoys the time at home with his wife, he says he is itching to get back on the road and on stage performing.

“It’s been a weird year. It’s definitely not what we were planning on, but I think that’s everybody out there that’s been affected by it, so instead of going out on tour this year, I’ve been home more than ever. But I get to spend a lot of time with the wife so we’ve been alright,” McCreery said.

His last sold-out show happened in March at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Two days after he performed the venue closed because of COVID-19.

McCreery is now producing his next album. He said it has been different and challenging.

“It’s definitely adapting and figuring out new ways to do things,” Scotty McCreery said. “Normally, we would be in the studio with a bunch of people working on mixes and different things like that, but luckily, I have a home studio back in Raleigh that we can kind of do Zooms or whatever. We can send mixes back and forth and I can still listen to it.”

McCreery won season 10 of American Idol in 2011. Since then, he has produced a number of successful country albums. He has also had consecutive No. 1 singles.

Recently, he had three number one singles from “Seasons Change”, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart, including: RIAA Double Platinum-Certified “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

He debuted new single “You Time” at the Ryman Auditorium a week ago. The show only allowed 125 people inside the venue. Everyone else joined in virtually.

“I love this song and wrote it a few years ago. At that point, we were about the best that we could be. She was working over at Duke Hospital as a pediatric nurse and I was on the road as busy as I’ve ever been, and there were a lot of times our neighbor would get a kick out of it because I’d be coming back from the road and she’d be going to the hospital and we would just be crossing paths,” McCreery said.

His last album, “Seasons Change“, described change going on McCreery’s life professionally and personally, such as marrying his wife.

“With this album, I’ve been reflecting on the last couple of years now and how awesome it has been and the good times we’ve had,” said McCreery.

When asked if he planned to write about the pandemic in his next album, McCreery told CBS 17’s Laura Smith that they are still writing songs, so there “might be a quarantine reference or so in there, who knows.”

New single “You Time” will be released on September 23. There is no official release date of McCreery’s new album, but he said it will be out sometime in 2021.