RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New mental health resources are coming to North Carolina State University’s campus.

Monica Osburn, Executive Director of NC State’s Counseling Center, says some of the new resources they launched includes a peer support platform called “Together All” which she says is used nationwide for peer support services.

They’ve also added more counselors to the university’s counseling center and clinicians to individual schools.

“We have over 50 mental health clinicians now providing these services so that is one of the places we’ve added additional resources,” Osburn told reporters on Wednesday.

Last school year the university experienced 14 student deaths on campus — seven from suicide.

In response the university commissioned a student mental health task force to dive deeper into mental health issues.

“We’re not just a one size fits all model. We really want to be intentional on what’s the best resource for our students,” said Osburn.

