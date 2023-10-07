RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ice cream made for more than 70 years at North Carolina State University’s campus now has a new flavor.

The new flavor was unveiled on Saturday at tailgate festivities before the N.C. State football game against Marshall.

Tuffy’s Toffee — the new flavor — is named after the mascot of N.C. State: Tuffy.

“I’m excited! It’s not every day you get to create an ice cream flavor or release a new Howling Cow flavor,” said Garey Fox, the new dean of NC State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Howling Cow ice cream is made using milk from N.C. State University’s cows at the N.C. State Dairy Farm off Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh. The new flavor is composed of the original Howling Cow vanilla base mixed with caramel swirls and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee.

Tuffy’s Toffee will be available for purchase at N.C. State’s Talley Student Center, the Howling Cow Dairy Education Center and Creamery, and at the 2023 NC State Fair, according to a news release from N.C. State.

In 2019, the Howling Cow brand was sold for the first time in retail stores.

Six different flavors of Howling Cow ice cream are sold at Harris Teeter stores in the Triangle area.