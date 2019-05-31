North Carolina suspends license for Raleigh day care where infant choked on pine cone

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials have suspended the license of a Raleigh day care where a 10-month-old choked to death on a pinecone Wednesday. 

A letter addressed to the woman who runs A Hug A Day Day Care on Adcox Place says the home care center’s license has been suspended following the death of the infant. 

“You must inform all your parents of enrolled children that the facility will close at the end of business today. Additionally, subsized child care payments will end today,” the letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says. 

The day care will be able to appeal the suspension. 

According to DHHS records, the day care had a three-star license.

Several violations were documented in January. They included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping.

Those violations were corrected by the next check in February, according to records.

