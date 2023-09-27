CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Halloween is just around the corner, and families will soon be thinking about trick-or-treating plans.

Safety is often a top priority when deciding which areas to trick or treat in, and parents in the Triangle may have some peace of mind knowing that one Raleigh suburb has been named one of the safest cities in the U.S. for trick-or-treating this year.

According to the annual “Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating” study released by ChamberofCommerce.org, Cary ranks No. 5 for 2023.

The methodology for the study measured the numbers for the following categories per 10,000 people: law enforcement, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders and average annual pedestrian fatalities.

“Cary consistently ranks among the safest cities in the nation,” the study states. “The carefully cultivated community boasts reassuringly low statistics on violent crime (only 6.7 incidents per 10,000) and a very small number of registered sex offenders (38 among a population of over 178,000), making it trick-or-treating turf you can trust.”

Cary is the only place in North Carolina to make it on the list. Texas has the most cities rank in the top 25 with seven, followed by Arizona and California with five each.

Naperville, IL, a suburb of Chicago, is in the No. 1 spot.

Top 10 Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating in 2023