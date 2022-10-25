RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a road closure in north Raleigh.

Lyn Road remains closed after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.

The fire started before 2 p.m. at Lynbrook Apartments on Seclusion Road, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

The roof of one apartment was destroyed by the fire and parts of it had collapsed, according to photos from the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by around 2:30 p.m.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.