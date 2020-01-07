North Raleigh family recalls narrow escape after Christmas tree fire engulfs home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A north Raleigh family lost their home, two family pets, and years of memories when a spark from a candle spread to their Christmas tree.

A week after the fire, they’re grateful for friends, neighbors, and strangers helping them start over.

The outside of the Saunders family’s home on Dahlgreen Road is boarded up and burned — the inside is almost unrecognizable.

Fire tore through the house on Dec. 30, after the family says a spark from a candle landed on a branch of the Christmas tree.

Grayson, 12, was in the living room when it happened

. “A spark fell on the tree and my sister yelled, ‘Grayson, the tree!'” she remembered.

Shawn Saunders was outside doing yardwork.

He recalled, “My daughters came out, my youngest first, saying, ‘Daddy, the Christmas tree’s on fire!'”

“I saw the tree. It was already fully ablaze, the ceiling was burning. The fire was actually rushing toward me,” he added.

With his two daughters safely out of the house, Shawn called his wife, Molly, at work.

“It was the scariest call. I went immediately numb, like I just went into a state of shock and got here as fast as I could,” said Molly.

It only took minutes for the flames to do their horrible damage.

Grayson, clung to her younger sister while they watched their house burn.

“It was really scary,” said Grayson, “just knowing everything was in there and so many memories and stuff, and watching it burn down it was just heartbreaking.”

Grayson says she’s saddest about the loss of the family’s cat, Jasmine, and their guinea pig, nicknamed L.J.

The Saunders family made nine years of memories in the house on Dahlgreen Road.

“The girls learned to ride their bikes in this cul-de-sac, all the marks on the wall for them growing up,” said Molly.

The friendships they made may matter most, though. They quickly saw just how much their neighborhood cares for their family.

“Neighbors immediately started bringing us blankets, clothes, food, supplies,” explained Molly. They say their church, the girls’ classmates, friends, and strangers are all supporting them.

“The outpouring of love it lets you know that there’s good in so many people,” said Shawn.

