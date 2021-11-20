North Raleigh homeowner shoots person breaking into house, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A homeowner in North Raleigh shot someone breaking into his house Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting report around 1:50 p.m. along the 3500 block of Teravista Way. The neighborhood is off of Louisburg Road and north of Mitchel Mill and Ligon Mill roads.

Police said a man came home to find someone breaking into his house. The homeowner shot the break-in suspect in the leg in what police described as self-defense.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.