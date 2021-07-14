North Raleigh landfill fire could burn ‘for several days,’ fire officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a fire that broke out at a North Raleigh landfill late Monday night is now under control but could continue to burn for several days.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Wall Recycling, located at 3000 Gresham Lake Road.

Firefighters said years of tree and yard debris used for mulch accumulated at the landfill and decayed over time, producing heat. That, combined with the weather conditions, put it in a “sweet spot” that allowed the fire to spark.

Wake New Hope Fire Department officials spent approximately 20 hours at the site attempting to extinguish the fire.

The crews that initially responded Monday night found it to be larger than expected. They first hoped to have it extinguished by lunchtime Tuesday, but said it could remain a problematic situation for upwards of a month, officials said.

The fire was marked under control around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Units from the Northern Wake Fire Department, Wake Forest Fire Department, and Raleigh Fire Department assisted in efforts to cool the area to make it safe for Wall Recycling to break up the pile in order to extinguish the fire.

Officials said the fire is burning between 16 and 20 feet down and heavy equipment was brought in to dig through the pile.

The fire is being continually monitored and no structures are threatened.

Although the fire is contained, smoke and flames will visible while the excavators dig through the pile.