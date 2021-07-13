North Raleigh landfill fire could continue for a month, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire that broke out at a North Raleigh landfill late Monday night could continue for upwards of a month, according to a captain with the New Hope Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Wall Recycling, which is located at 3000 Gresham Lake Rd.

Firefighters said years of tree and yard debris accumulated at the landfill decayed over time, producing heat. That, combined with the weather conditions, put it in a “sweet spot” that allowed the fire to spark.

Officials said the fire is burning about 15 feet down. The New Hope Fire Department had already received two more calls about it since the sun went down Tuesday evening.

The crews that initially responded found it to be larger than expected. They first hoped to have it extinguished by lunchtime Tuesday, but said it could remain a problematic situation for upwards of a month, officials said.

A CBS 17 staff member on Tuesday reported haze from the fire a few miles north of the facility.