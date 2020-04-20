North Raleigh neighborhood ‘claps for caregivers’ during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh neighborhood is applauding and showing appreciation for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

At 6 p.m. Sunday people in Lake Park lined the streets to cheer on and clap for caregivers, health care workers, grocery store employees and first responders.

The neighbors grabbed cowbells, sparklers and pots and pans to make noise throughout the neighborhood, which is off Leadmine Road near Shelley Lake.

The woman who organized it says she saw similar events happening across the world and wanted to make it happen in Raleigh.

“It was an easy way to say thank you for their integrity and compassion and showing up every day. We just really appreciate it. We just started getting the word out on Nextdoor,” said Sarah Peters.

Peters tells CBS 17 she’s already sent invites to 12,000 homes on the Nextdoor website.

She’s hoping the word gets out and that “clapping for caregivers” becomes a weekly tradition.

