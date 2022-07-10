WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Northern Wake Senior Center is described as a reliable space for a lot of older adults in the Wake Forest area.

“It’s really the center of the community for a lot of older adults,” mentioned Kristen Brannock.

However, it’ll have to wait to reopen its doors.

“Well, it was really heartbreaking for a lot of different reasons. This building is only a few years old. As we are coming out of the pandemic things were really getting rolling,” said Brannock.

Brannock is the president of Resources for Seniors, Inc., the organization that provides the programming at the Northern Wake Senior Center.

The facility is a place that offers things like aerobics, dancing, crafting, along with social events and educational classes for people ages 55 and older.

During Wednesday’s severe weather, lightning hit the senior center. Fortunately, no one was inside.

Firefighters said there is damage to the roof and several rooms. The fire department also credited the sprinkler system for keeping the fire from spreading.

However, there’s still no timetable for when the center will reopen.

“Well, we don’t have any firm information on the timeline right now because they are still going through inspections and there’s going to be all of that work with insurance adjusters,” explained Brannock. “We can create a senior center without walls. We got older adults calling us saying they are going to miss [things like] the fitness activities,” she said.

Brannock said right now, a priority is on the staff and roughly 200 people who use the center.

“We are going to be looking for some temporary workspace for our staff. Also, program room because if we can find places in the community for older adults to come together and take classes, we can stream those classes out to folks who can’t get there,” she stated.

If you would like to help or have questions, you can reach out to Resources for Seniors either on Facebook or call 919-872-7933.