RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whoever killed a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy is still on the loose four days later.

Investigators released photos they hope will help point them in the direction of the killer.

Pictures show a truck that investigators said is believed to be involved in the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. It’s described as a single-cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge Roads in southeastern Wake County.

“The Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI are all working all the leads, but we felt like someone somewhere knows something, and they needed some encouragement to come forward,” Eddie Caldwell said, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

That’s why the association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office photos show the suspect vehicle that was involved in the homicide of Deputy Byrd. The sheriff’s office describes the truck as a pickup similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

“It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd,” Caldwell said. “Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you.”

As the community grieves the death of a deputy with a passion for helping others, Deputy Byrd’s colleagues, friends and the law enforcement community hope someone will come forward and help them find justice.

People with information can call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748.

“Anything that anybody knows — that they saw that they heard, or they’ve heard about, or they remember from a previous situation that might seem to fit into this case, please call that number and share that information,” Caldwell urged, emphasizing that no detail is too small or insignificant to potentially make a difference.

“The detectives will take that down and run down all the leads and do everything they can to put that puzzle together and put this murderer in jail,” he said.