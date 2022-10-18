CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, a study found.

And though the study was conducted by one of the universities that is based in the area, the findings are legitimate and data-based — no homers involved.

The study released Tuesday by the University of North Carolina ranked the nation’s extended metropolitan areas by the growth rate of their gross domestic product.

Raleigh and Durham combined to rank fourth because that figure grew by 3.4 percent in 2022. The area has a GDP of $189 billion, which ranks 28th among the 50 largest extended metropolitan areas in the country, while its population of 2.1 million is 35th.

San Francisco ranks first with a GDP growth rate of 4.8 percent, followed by Austin, Texas, at 4.3 percent and Seattle at 3.5 percent.

The study points out the $1 billion in biotech laboratory construction in the Triangle and Apple’s decision last year to both open a campus in the area and invest millions in schools and infrastructure.