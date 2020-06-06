Not long after partially reopening, Raleigh restaurants now being held back by curfews, owners say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Businesses in Raleigh are preparing to close earlier than usual this weekend as the citywide 10 p.m. curfew stays in effect.

Dan Clark, owner of Overtime Sports Pub, said before the pandemic and curfew, they had few empty seats at the pub on the weekends.

“Full bar, half a restaurant. (At) 9 o’clock, the place would be packed on a Friday night,” Clark said.

He added that business is down at least 80% since first closing their doors because of COVID-19 in March.

“We did a fair amount of to-go orders. It wasn’t too bad, but obviously it hurt tremendously,” he said.

The restaurant’s numbers are still far from normal since Gov. Roy Cooper allowed them to open at 50% of dine-in capacity.

“It wasn’t where they would come in and sit for a while and talk, and have a couple of cocktails after dinner. It was more just come in, eat, and leave,” Clark said.

Many other Raleigh restaurants are also struggling, like Vic’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

“It’s definitely tough,” said Mia Longo with Vic’s. “It’s almost like we were better staying closed with the pandemic, like we were open with to-gos and we had more business then than we do now.”

Overtime Sports Pub isn’t yet reintroducing live music, karaoke, or trivia nights. They’re also now closing earlier under Raleigh’s 10 p.m. curfew.

“It’s something that had to be done. I don’t have an issue with it,” Clark said of the curfew.

The pub is close to Knightdale, where there is no curfew. One Knightdale restaurant told CBS 17 they’ve been impacted as some employees live in Raleigh.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin now allows people to travel directly to and from work during curfew hours.

“It is what it is,” Clark said. “We’ll go with the flow and hopefully things will get back to normal shortly.”

As of now, Raleigh’s curfew goes through Sunday night.

More headlines from CBS17.com: