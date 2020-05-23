Now-former Chatham County deputy charged with DWI after crashing patrol car in Cary, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A now-former Chatham County deputy was charged with driving while impaired after he crashed his patrol car Friday in Cary while off duty, according to a news release from sheriff’s office spokesperson Rik Stevens.

Christopher Kibler, 39, was off duty at the time of the single-vehicle wreck in the area of Spruce Street and Chapel Hill Road in Cary. The Chatham County Sheriff’s office said it was notified of the crash on Friday. Kibler was not operating the vehicle for work purposes, the release said.

The patrol car was damaged, but no injuries were reported, the release said.

Cary police charged Kibler with one count of driving while impaired, one count of driving an emergency vehicle while impaired, one count of transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and one count of failure to maintain lane.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone right now with a lot of the changes and hardship we are experiencing as a society,” explained Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson, “and none of us is immune from making poor decisions. Still, we expect the best from our employees and we have to set the standard. We hate to part ways with Mr. Kibler, but the integrity of the agency requires us to make the right decisions, even if they’re the hard ones.”

