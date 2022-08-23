RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up.

“We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve Halsey, transportation manager for the city.

During a city council meeting in February, the transportation department said they were only able to hire five of the needed 20 leaf collection temporary positions. Staff was moved from their regular duty to leaf collection to make up the difference.

“The more temporary positions and the more permanent positions we are able to fill, between now and the start of leaf collection program in November will make the program that much more successful,” said Halsey.

Along with the 20 seasonal positions, the city also has up to 30 permanent positions to fill in the transportation department.

“As far as filling potholes, we’re meeting all of our goals. Street sweeping, all of those things, but we’ve had to shift some things around and utilize overtime in order to reach those goals,” Halsey said.

They’re hoping a job fair can attract candidates to fill their openings.

Open positions include:

Maintenance workers

Equipment operators

Resurfacing inspectors

Seasonal leaf collection staff (no experience required)

Temporary staff

Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staff dot not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.

The city says equipment operator applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s license or the ability to obtain a commercial driver’s license within 15 days of hire. Non-CDL positions are also available.

The free job fair will be held over two days:

Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days

2550 Operations Way, Raleigh

Pay starts at $18 an hour for seasonal positions and goes up from there.

“We’ve been having trouble getting people to apply for the positions. So, getting people in the door, explaining what we do and that this is a great place to work is our overall goal with the job fair,” Halsey said.

With fall right around the corner, the clock is ticking to get leaf collection crews in place.

On-site interviews will be held so applicants should bring a resume, I.D., and references to the job fair. Registration is not required but is suggested. Click here to register for the event. You can also click here to apply for a position prior to the job fair.

For additional event details, call Transportation Field Services at 919-996-3720.