MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A final report conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that Charles Crooks jumped out of an aircraft on July 29, 2022, moments before an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On July 29, 2022, a twin-engine CASA Cn-212 Aviocar made an emergency landing at RDU after the main right wheel fell from the plane.

Crooks and an unnamed pilot in command (PIC) took off from the Rocky Mount/Wilson Airport at 11:52 a.m. and landed at Raeford West Airport at 12:34 p.m. The NTSB report stated that the pilots were returning to the airport to pick up another group of skydivers, with Crooks as the pilot flying.

The PIC indicated that the approach was stabilized until the plane descended below the tree and encountered a windshear. Crooks initiated a go-around but before a climb was established, the right main landing gear hit the runway surface before it fell off.

The pilots declared an emergency and requested to divert to a larger airport. The PIC flew the plane and Crooks communicated with air traffic control, according to the report.

About 20 minutes into the diversion, the reported that Crooks became visibly upset following the hard landing. During this time, the PIC told investigators that Crooks opened his side cockpit window and lowered the ramp in the back of the airplane, indicating that he was going to be sick and needed air.

The PIC said Crooks looked at him and said he was sorry, got up from his seat, removed his headset, and ran out of the airplane through the aft ramp door. The PIC notified the controller that Crooks had just jumped out the back of the airplane without a parachute.

Officials with Wake County Emergency Management said an officer was flagged down in a Fuquay-Varina by someone who heard a loud noise in their backyard. Crooks’ body was found hanging from a tree.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The NTSB said the accident was caused by the airplane’s encounter with windshear during landing, which resulted in a hard landing and separation of the right landing gear. The report also said the accident was caused by Crooks’ decision to leave his seat during the flight, which resulted in his fall from the airplane.

The full NTSB report is below: