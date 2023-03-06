RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Doctors at WakeMed said they’re seeing more children and teenagers injured by gunfire.

Statistics, provided by WakeMed, show the number of young shooting victims more than tripled from 2021, when the hospital saw nine shooting victims younger than 18, to 2022 when it saw 31.

Shooting injuries can be due to accidents, intentional assaults, or suicide attempts. Dr. Osi Udekwu, the Executive Medical Director for Trauma Services for WakeMed’s Level 1 Trauma Center, said it’s important to get to the root cause and improve whatever conditions led to the shooting so it doesn’t happen again.

“Many patients who sustain violent injury are at risk from previous traumas,” Udekwu said — and noted that sometimes that trauma is gun-related, but not always. “It could be bullying or something of that nature.”

When children and teenagers come to the hospital with gunshot wounds, the tragedy takes a toll on the victim and family, but also the community and every member of the medical team.

“Children are vulnerable individuals, and it is extremely painful for us to see them in the context of them being injured,” Dr. Udekwu said.

He stressed that gun violence is a public health issue rather than a political one, and urged everyone to work together to find solutions.

When looking at all age groups, WakeMed reports treating a total of 206 people for firearm-related injuries in 2022. That is a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

WakeMed plans to start a hospital-based violence intervention program to connect shooting victims with community resources. Programs such as this have been shown to reduce the rate of re-injury for victims of violence.

Dr. Udekwu also said it’s also important that families with guns lock them up so children can’t get them.

“If you want to keep your guns, then you need a gun safe or trigger locks; if you want to turn them over to the sheriff’s office more power to you,” he said, adding that after an accident involving a gun, it’s important for people to make changes.

“If you don’t change trajectory, the likelihood of recurrence is there,” he said.

WakeMed hopes to start its hospital-based violence intervention program this summer. CBS 17 recently took an in-depth look at these programs. You can see the article here.