RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina schools don’t have enough counselors, nurses, social workers and other support staff, according to a report released Wednesday by the NC Department of Public Instruction.

According to the report in the 2022 school year, there was only one school counselor for every 361 students. The recommendation is 1 for every 250 students.

The data also showed one school nurse for every 833 students. The recommendation is one nurse for every school.

The state is also lagging behind in social workers.

During the 2022 school year, the report lists one social worker for every 1,033 students. The recommendation is one for every 250 students.

The report comes as students recover from the pandemic, and mental health continues to be a primary focus.

The DPI says there are benefits to having more support personnel in school.

Research shows it would lower chronic absenteeism, physical aggression and teacher turnover.

You can view the full report here.