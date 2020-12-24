Nurses deliver 450 teddy bears to patients at UNC REX Hospital

Patient Wynona Buchanan receives a teddy bear from Shameca McKinnie, a Health Unit Coordinator in the NC Heart & Vascular Hospital. (UNC REX)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The pandemic couldn’t stop a special tradition at UNC REX Hospital this year.

In what was called a “heartwarming tradition that goes back many, many years,” volunteers with the REX Guild deliver teddy bears to every patient at the hospital on Christmas Eve.

COVID-19 restrictions kept volunteers from handing out the bears but nurses and hospital staff kept the tradition alive.

“A bright spot for anyone who has to spend Christmas Eve in the hospital,” said Alan Wolf, director of news for UNC Health, said.

More than 450 bears were handed out Thursday morning, Wolf said.