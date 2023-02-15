RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Oberlin Magnet Middle School dismissed classes at 11 a.m. on Wednesday because of a suspected gas leak, the school’s website stated.

“All students are safe,” the message to families said.

School buses were scheduled to provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents were be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual.

Standard carpool procedures using Sanderson Drive with a right only onto Oberlin is being used.

School staff will stay with students at the school until arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely, according to the school.

All afterschool activities are canceled for Wednesday.

A strong smell of gas was noticed in the building around 9:30 a.m.

“We made the decision to evacuate the building and the fire department is currently on site assessing the situation. Staff and students are waiting outdoors,” the message read.

Dominion Energy investigated the source of the odor, which was confirmed to be a leak on customer-owned fuel lines, the company said late Wednesday morning.

Dominion Energy shut off natural gas to the school around 11:27 a.m.

Because the leak is related to customer-owned equipment, the school will manage the repair. Once that is conducted, Dominion Energy will restore their natural gas service, the company said.