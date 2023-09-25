RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Between the Village District and NC State, traffic on Oberlin Road can get busy.

Jack Stancil often braves that traffic on his bike, his main mode of transportation.

“Just living on NC State, having to shop for groceries and all that kind of stuff, it definitely helps to have a bike,” Stancil said.

Cyclists like Stancil and drivers have to share the road, so the city is now working to make Oberlin Road safer.

“We are trying to accommodate and promote other modes of transportation like bicycles, pedestrians, as well as transit,” said Sylvester Percival with Raleigh engineering services.

Scheduled to start in early October, Percival says the construction project will change the flow of traffic.

To make it safer for cyclists, the city will implement some separation between bike lanes and car lanes that aren’t present today.

It’s a welcome change for Stancil.

“Having a separate bike lane, I think would make it a lot easier for not only myself but other cyclists just traveling and making sure they stay safe and away from the cars,” said Stancil.

In order to do this, the city plans on repurposing one lane in each direction to dedicated bike lanes. That takes Oberlin from a five-lane to a two-lane road with turn lanes.

“It’s intentional. We understand that it’s going to impact the volume of traffic that may currently be using the roadway,” said Percival.

Plans also include installing benches and shelter at bus stops and improve crosswalks. The project is expected to last about a year.

“The construction of this project will inconvenience businesses owners as well as commuters,” said Percival.

While the change in traffic will take some getting used to, Stancil looks forward to safer days.

“I think it’s good that they’re noticing that there’s a lot of cycling activities and that they need some of that extra protection,” Stancil said.