Occupants of 3 units displaced by fire at Raleigh apartment complex, officials say

Scene of a Feb. 3, 2022 fire at an apartment complex along Portree Place in Raleigh. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured, but the occupants of three units were displaced by a fire at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the call along Portree Place just after 4:10 p.m. They found a fire that had started on the bottom floor of a two-story building, according to Raleigh Fire Chief Brian Sherrill.

Two apartments were damaged. In all, the occupants of three units won’t be able to return Thursday night, Sherrill said.

No injuries were reported. Sherrill said firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.