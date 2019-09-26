Off-duty Cary police officer shoots, kills dog during attack in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is investigating after they say an off-duty Cary police officer shot and killed a dog during an animal attack on his property.

Fuquay-Varina police responded to a call about an animal attack around 6:58 a.m. on the 1700 block of McLaurin Lane.

Officers say that, upon arrival, it was determined that an off-duty Cary policeman shot and killed a neighbor’s dog. It was described as a pit bull mix after it was running without a leash on property belonging to the Cary officer.

An investigation revealed that the dog attacked his adult sister and another dog, resulting in injuries to both.

The officer says he heard his sister screaming before observing the dog biting his sister and her leashed dog and ran to her aid. He then fired a shot at the neighbor’s dog, resulting in its death.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the female victim for injuries. The victim’s dog also required medical attention.

Wake County Animal Control was contacted to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. The Cary Police Department was also notified in regards to this incident.

According to Fuquay-Varina Town Ordinance 8-11003:

Animals running at large, public nuisance states, “It shall be unlawful for any animal to run at-large off its owner’s real property or premises within the Town of Fuquay-Varina corporate limits. Any animal not on the real property or premises of the owner’s residence shall be required to be restrained by the owner using a leash and maintaining control of the animal while off the real property or premises of the owner”.

Police did not say whether any charges were filed.

