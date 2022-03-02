GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Wake County Tuesday for impersonating a police officer after a deputy spotted him driving in Garner with blue lights active, a news release said.

Devin Alexander Stenulis, 34, was driving on U.S. 70 east near Benson Road in Garner on Monday in a Dodge Charger with blue lights active. An off-duty deputy in the area saw him and was able to dispatch a description of the car, according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office Eric Curry.

Deputies were able to determine the vehicle belonged to Stenulis. He was charged for impersonating law enforcement — something he was previously charged with in 2017 and 2018, as well, arrest records show.

In his car, investigators said they found several lights and a lightbar. A photo from Curry also showed a vest that said “Fugitive Recovery Agent” on the front of it.

Image courtesy of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Stenulis was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

“We will continue to be vigilant in going after individuals who attempt to erode the trust that law enforcement continues to build with the citizens we serve,” Curry said in the release.