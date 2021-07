RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officers were investigating a possible shooting late Friday night near the Walmart store along New Bern Avenue, police said.

A shooting was reported at the store just before 10:45 p.m.

By 11 p.m. there was a large police presence outside the left side of the store at 4431 New Bern Ave.

An officer at the scene later said it did not appear as if anyone was shot, but they were continuing to investigate.

No other details were released.