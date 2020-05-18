Officers monitor social distancing as Triangle lakes, parks see flood of people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warm weather brought crowds of people to Falls Lake on Sunday.

North Carolina Wildlife Officers were patrolling near the Ledge Rock Boat Ramp looking for people breaking the rules and occasionally reminding boaters to social distance.

“Really, I think we should be practicing a little more social distancing and slowing down on the reopening,” said boater Matt Boyd.

Over at the Falls of Neuse entrance of the lake, people crammed cars into parking spots.

“I do also do understand the anxiousness of folks with cabin fever,” said G. Adams, who was out bicycling on Sunday. “We’ve been locked up for a while and it’s a beautiful day and it just begs you to come outside.”

The reports about social distancing were mixed.

“A couple groups we saw definitely not social distancing at all,” said Jay Faison. “But I’m assuming they all came together and live in the same neighborhood.”

Most people CBS17 saw weren’t following the suggestion from health officials to wear masks.

“I think it would definitely be helpful if we were wearing masks. Still just so we don’t have an increase in the numbers and have to do this all over again,” said Katy Christensen of Wake Forest. “I don’t want to have to redo everything.”

North Carolina Wildlife Officers tell CBS17 they saw mostly families boating over the weekend and no party boats.

