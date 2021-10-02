Officers respond to shooting off of Red Clay Drive in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Raleigh police responded to a shooting off of Red Clay Drive.

Upon arrival to the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive, the Raleigh Police Department found two adult males who suffered non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Both men were transported in separate private vehicles for treatment, officer said. However, police did not identify the victims, say where they had been shot or release a cause for the shooting.

An investigation remains underway.