Officers seriously injured following crash on I-540 near Knightdale, roads closed

Two officers are in serious condition in the hospital after they were struck by a car on I-540 (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple officers are seriously injured following a crash on interstate 540 near Knightdale overnight that has closed roads.

At approximately 3:03 a.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two police officers. The officers were responding to a separate crash when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

CBS 17’s Joseph Hollaway has learned that one of the police vehicles caught fire in the crash.

The officers were transported to WakeMed and are in serious condition.

Additionally, two other people are also at the hospital.

The road is closed at Exit 20, Buffalo Road, and drivers are asked to avoid the area. The scene is still active and under investigation.

If you have to travel near this exit, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers take exit 18 to US 401 South and follow that road to the on ramp for I-440 east.

After taking the ramp, drivers can follow I-440 for I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East at exit 14. Take exit 14 to I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East, follow I-87 North/US-64 East/US-264 East to exit 7 (I-540) and take exit 7 to re-access I-540.

DriveNC.gov is reporting that Highway Patrol will not be cleared from the scene until at least 9 a.m.

Hollaway is on-scene and we will be live throughout our morning shows.